PUBLIC NUISANCE: A man was arrested after abusing police and his neighbour.
Crime

Man abuses Down syndrome neighbour, arrested

Felicity Ripper
19th Aug 2019 7:02 PM | Updated: 20th Aug 2019 4:58 AM
A MAN who hurled abuse at police and his neighbour, who has Down syndrome, has faced court after being arrested.

Troy Owen Sutherland said his behaviour on July 28 was the result of drinking.

He was convicted on Monday at Maroochydore Magistrates Court of public nuisance and possessing a knife in a public place.

He said he rang the police because he was assaulted and had issues with his neighbours at the King St unit in Buderim.

"I never drink alcohol, I had a drink that day and that's where I went wrong," Mr Sutherland said.

"Police have stated a whole complete different story, as they do."

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell said Sutherland was abusive during his phone call to police, and to police in person.

"A neighbour, who has Down syndrome, left their unit with her elderly father and was forced to change direction to avoid getting close to the defendant," Senior Constable Burrell said.

"The defendant looked at the neighbour and stated 'what are you looking at you c---'.

" … the defendant continued screaming and was obviously intoxicated."

Senior Constable Burrell said Sutherland was disturbing the peace and warned several times about his behaviour before being arrested.

Police located a knife he had concealed on his hip, in his underwear.

Sutherland was fined $600 and the conviction was recorded.

