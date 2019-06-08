Man, 91, dead, four injured after multi-car smash

Emergency services were called to Junction Point Road, near Binda, about 35km from Crookwell. Picture: TNV

A 91-year-old man is dead and four others injured in a multi-vehicle smash in the Southern Tablelands region of New South Wales.

Emergency services were called to Junction Point Road, near Binda, about 35km from Crookwell, and found four vehicles had collided, shortly before 5pm last night.

Officers from The Hume Police District believe a white Nissan Patrol was being driven south while three other vehicles - a white Subaru, a black Subaru and a black Kluger - were travelling north when the crash occurred.

The first impact involved the Nissan and the white Subaru, with the Subaru rolling completely over, landing on its wheels off the road.

The white Nissan and the black Subaru then collided, and a third crash occurred when the driver of the Kluger tried to avoid that wreckage but struck the Nissan.

Two rescue helicopters were called to the scene and police worked with officers from NSW Ambulance and Fire & Rescue NSW, as well as volunteers from local RFS and SES units to assist those involved.

Crash Investigators have begun an examination of the fatal crash. Picture: TNV

The driver of the black Subaru, a 91-year-old man from Bigga, died at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan, a 24-year-old Crookwell man, was airlifted in a serious but stable condition.

A 64-year-old woman from Goulburn, driving the white Subaru, sustained minor injuries and was taken by road ambulance to Goulburn Hospital.

A 69-year-old man and 57-year-old woman, both from Greystanes travelling in the black Kluger, were also taken by road to Goulburn Hospital.

Crash Investigators from Southern Region have arrived on site and begun their examination of the scene.