A 90-YEAR-OLD man has been violently assaulted and robbed at his own home by a person wearing a mask.

The man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police say the assault happened yesterday about 7.30pm at a Childers home by a person wearing a mask.

Investigations are continuing and police are appealing for anyone who has further information or relevant dash cam or CCTV vision to phone police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.