Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have charged a man in his 70s after officers allegedly found 36kg of cannabis in the boot of his car at Ewingsdale on the morning of Saturday, January 16, 2021.
Police have charged a man in his 70s after officers allegedly found 36kg of cannabis in the boot of his car at Ewingsdale on the morning of Saturday, January 16, 2021.
Crime

Man, 76, arrested after police find 36kg of cannabis in car

Liana Boss
17th Jan 2021 2:43 PM | Updated: 18th Jan 2021 6:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man will face court on Monday after police allegedly found a commercial quantity of cannabis in his vehicle.

Police attached to the Tweed Byron Police District said they pulled the 76-year-old over for the purpose of a random breath test on the Pacific Highway at Ewingsdale about 2.15am on Saturday.

"During this interaction and conversations with the 76-year-old male driver, police informed him that his vehicle would be searched for any prohibited drugs," police said.

Police have charged a man in his 70s after officers allegedly found 36kg of cannabis in the boot of his car at Ewingsdale on the morning of Saturday, January 16, 2021.
Police have charged a man in his 70s after officers allegedly found 36kg of cannabis in the boot of his car at Ewingsdale on the morning of Saturday, January 16, 2021.

"As a result of the search, police located eight garbage bags containing 75 cryovac bags containing what police allege is cannabis in the boot of the motor vehicle."

Police will allege a total of 36kg of cannabis was seized.

The man was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station.

He was charged with supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and was refused bail to face Byron Bay Local Court on Monday.

More Stories

byron bay local court byron crime cannabis northern rivers crime tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chance of severe thunderstorm, rain on horizon for Bundy

        Premium Content Chance of severe thunderstorm, rain on horizon for Bundy

        News Here’s Bundy’s weather forecast for the week ahead

        • 18th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
        PHOTOS: Another day in paradise at Bargara Sunday markets

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Another day in paradise at Bargara Sunday markets

        News With plenty of different themed market stalls, the local cafe and Artisans 4670...

        • 18th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
        More than $380k available in regional recovery grants

        Premium Content More than $380k available in regional recovery grants

        News Designed to assist with the recovery of bushfire-affected regions, the grants are...

        • 18th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
        Tension, drug drones, assaults: Questions regarding prison

        Premium Content Tension, drug drones, assaults: Questions regarding prison

        News Minister Dale Last has raised a range of issues regarding Maryborough Correctional...

        • 18th Jan 2021 5:00 AM