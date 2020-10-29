Man, 75, accused of child grooming and sexual assault

A 75 year old is charged with child grooming, indecent treatment and sexual assault in Mackay.

A 75 YEAR old Mackay man accused of child grooming, indecent treatment and sexual assault faces up to 14 years jail if convicted.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is facing seven charges spanning from September last year until June this year in Mackay.

Police allege he groomed a child under 16 with intent to procure engagement in a sexual act between September 30 last year and June 24 this year.

It is also alleged he committed three separate sexual assaults on March 10, 11 and 13 this year.

He is also charged with two counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 on June 7 and 21.

The maximum penalties are 10 years jail for sexual assault, 14 years for indecent treatment of a child and five years for child grooming.

Because of the sexual assault charge the man cannot be named until the case has been committed to the district court and only then if it will not identify any alleged victims.

The case was first mentioned in Mackay Magistrates Court in July this year and was again briefly mentioned yesterday.

The court heard a solicitor previously represented the man but he asked to withdraw at the last mention date. Tee man is currently unrepresented.

The case was adjourned to mid-next month.