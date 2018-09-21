Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with a chest injury following a crash at Tewantin this morning.
A man was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with a chest injury following a crash at Tewantin this morning.
News

Man, 70, crashes through fence into construction site

Sarah Barnham
by
21st Sep 2018 1:47 PM

AN elderly man was transported to hospital after his car smashed through a fence and into a construction site.

Paramedics were called after 9am to the single vehicle crash involving the white four-wheel-drive at Hilton Tce and Ernest St, Noosaville.

 

A man was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with a chest injury following a crash at Tewantin this morning.
A man was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with a chest injury following a crash at Tewantin this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man, in his 70s, drove through the fence and onto the site where the vehicle came to a stop on top of a dirt pile.

 

A man was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with a chest injury following a crash at Tewantin this morning.
A man was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with a chest injury following a crash at Tewantin this morning.

The spokesman said the man suffered a chest injury but was not life-threatening and he was transported stable to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

a crash car editors picks emergency noos sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Half a million dollars to go to nature themed playground

    premium_icon Half a million dollars to go to nature themed playground

    News BUNDABERG children will get an extra present this Christmas with a prominent playground getting a make-over.

    Charges laid on crime spree accused after dramatic manhunt

    premium_icon Charges laid on crime spree accused after dramatic manhunt

    Crime He has been mentioned for the first time in court.

    Be berry excited for tomorrow's strawberry festival

    Be berry excited for tomorrow's strawberry festival

    Whats On Strawberry fest features 10 free kids' rides

    Emergency crews respond to a two-car crash in Kepnock

    Emergency crews respond to a two-car crash in Kepnock

    Breaking A number of people are being assessed for injuries

    Local Partners