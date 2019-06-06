Menu
Police are investigating the incident.
Crime

Man, 65, and his dog attacked at Moore Park

Geordi Offord
by
6th Jun 2019 7:13 PM
BUNDABERG police are investigating after a 65-year-old man and his dog were allegedly attacked at a Moore Park Rd address.

The man had stopped to inspect crops when a male living in the house allegedly began yelling at him.

A dog from the house then allegedly ran out and began attacking the victim's dog.

As the victim tried to separate the two dogs from fighting, the man from the house allegedly began hitting the victim a number of times in the neck and back with his fist.

The victim managed to separate the dogs and handed the dog from the house back to the man.

The man then got in his car with his dog and drove towards the 65-year-old victim verbally abusing him and threatening him with a metal rod.

The victim then pushed the car door of the man's car shut so he wouldn't be assaulted again.

The 65-year-old man left the scene safely.

