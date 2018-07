EMERGENCY CALL: Police and paramedics attended the scene of the assault.

EMERGENCY CALL: Police and paramedics attended the scene of the assault. Alistair Brightman

A 64-YEAR-OLD man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital after he was assaulted during the weekend.

Police and paramedics were called to the incident on Whalley St in Bargara about 3am on Saturday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics assessed the patient and police spoke with another man allegedly involved in the altercation.