Man, 63, buys first home for a song

Danielle Meyer with first home byer Rodney Marshall in Mundubbera.

Danielle Meyer with first home byer Rodney Marshall in Mundubbera. Philippe Coquerand

THEY say your house is your castle and for first-home property buyer Rodney Marshall that sentiment rings true.

At the age of 63, the Mundubbera man turned a dream into reality when he bought a nice house on Hardy St, with views overlooking the Burnett.

Mr Marshall said it was a chance encounter that led him to make his purchase.

"I'm getting ready for the pension shortly, I was going to retire down the Coast and go crabbing but this house came up and I decided it was a good purchase," he said.

First home buyer Rodney Marshall at his Mundubbera home. Philippe Coquerand

Already having a plan in mind, Mr Marshall is working to get a veranda installed.

"I'm getting a couple of quotes for the veranda and hopefully it'll be up and running soon," he said.

"It all depends on how much it costs but I have a few friends who are willing to make it happen."

Mr Marshall said he was proud to have accomplished something.

It wasn't just about owning a house, it was to "own something that belonged to him".

"I only owe $50,000 on it and with all my super I'll pay that out," Mr Marshall said.

The house has three bedrooms, a laundry, toilet, kitchen, dining room and a huge backyard.

It's situated opposite the Bicentennial Park, approximately two minutes from town.

It was only just recently, when Mr Marshall purchased the property, that he suffered a heart attack.

"I had six weeks off work and I've had two stents put in," he said.

Rodney Marshall with the keys to his new property in Mundubbera. Philippe Coquerand

"I'm going well now but I've got to take it easy."

Mr Marshall hopes that with his 1.2-hectare property he'll be able to get some animals.

"Everything only just got finalised on Friday, I'll put in a couple of sheep," he said.

"I'm going to have some birds, chook pen out the back, a few goats with a couple of weaners."

Recently it was announced by the Real Estate Institute of Queensland that North Burnett homes were the most affordable in the state.

The region recorded a median sale price of $132,500 for properties under 2400 sqm.

Mr Marshall has been living on and off in the North Burnett since he was six years old and says it's a great place to live.

"I've bought the house. If I choose to live elsewhere down the track I can always rent it out," he said.

Mr Marshall purchased the property for $149,000.