Subscribe Today's Paper
Man, 62, facing exposure charge

Tahlia Stehbens
by
5th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
INCREASED patrols and heightened community awareness at Mon Repos beach have led to a man being charged.

Senior Constable Cameron Graham said a man being charged with wilful exposure following overwhelming response from the community after an alleged incident at Mon Repos on Friday last week.

"A 62-year-old male person was charged with wilful exposure after a number of witnesses came forward with reports," Sen-Const Graham said.

"The man will face court next month."

Sen-Const Graham said police made it a priority to patrol all beaches in general, but patrols of the Mon Repos specifically had increased over the past week.

"He obviously didn't read the NewsMail article because he was caught just a few days after the story appeared in the paper," he said.

Last week the NewsMail published the story of reporter Tahlia Stehbens' uncomfortable experience at the beach.

Senior Constable Nigel Schultz said people had historically been charged with offences committed along the Mon Repos strip with people sometimes behaving inappropriately.

"It happens mostly away from the walking tracks, in the bushland area," Sen-Const Schultz said.

"Unfortunately, some websites give false information about it being a meeting point.

"The Mon Repos area is patrolled daily down Moores Rd and we do motorbike patrols through the bike path.

"We also walk through the bushland behind and check licence plates of cars to ensure they aren't wanted for anything."

Sen-Const Schultz said there had been problems with people exposing themselves on the beach but it was mostly due to the fact they thought it was a nudist beach.

"We can usually encourage those people to move on and not come back," Sen-Const Schultz said.

Sen-Const Schultz said people should phone PoliceLink on 131 444 if they saw anything suspicious, or call 000 if they were in immediate danger.

"People should be aware of their surroundings," he said.

"We've never had anybody actually attacked there but I wouldn't advise females to walk alone, especially in this day and age, and use the tracks available."

bundaberg charges mon repos wilful exposure
Bundaberg News Mail

