Man, 59, stabbed in hands

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

FINGERS bandaged and handcuffed, a man sat in the dock of a Bundaberg courtroom today and accused his girlfriend of stabbing him in a drunken argument.

But it was the 59-year-old man who was before the court - charged with contravening a domestic violence order by attending the woman's home.

Fingers on both hands were clearly wrapped in blue and white bandages, and the man's lawyer Craig Ryan told Magistrate Belinda Merrin that his client had been seriously assaulted by the woman.

"He was attacked with a knife (and has) serious tendon damage,” Mr Ryan said.

"He says she was intoxicated and attacked him with a knife.

"He denied being intoxicated.”

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said orders were in place that both were not to be at the same residence, and not be together if intoxicated.

In his submission for bail, Mr Ryan said his client was the victim.

"He says she invited him over. She swore to him that she had that order varied and he went on her word,” Mr Ryan said.

"She was very intoxicated. There was a short argument and he was attacked with the knife and (received) serious injuries.”

Mr Ryan said the defendant realised he had an alcohol problem and was willing to have "a no alcohol clause” in his bail, and be randomly tested for alcohol.

After consideration of all matters put before her, Ms Merrin granted bail, saying the man must not drink alcohol.

"I'm not allowed to drink at all?” queried the man.

The man must not contact or approach the woman, and must also attend courses to help with his alcohol issues.