Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have arrested a Townsville man with 56 child sex offences.
Police have arrested a Townsville man with 56 child sex offences.
Crime

Man, 59, charged with 57 offences involving children

17th Jan 2020 6:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 59-year-old Aitkenvale man has been charged with 56 counts of indecent treatment of child under seventeen and one count of sexual assault after an investigation into alleged child sex offences dating back to 1988.

Detectives from Townsville Child Protection Investigation Unit conducted a lengthy investigation into alleged offences that occurred against a boy and a girl - who were under the age of 17 - between 1988 and 2003 within the Townsville area.

Police will also allege a 26-year-old woman was assaulted in 2019.

The man is due to appear in the Townsville Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have any further information on these incidents to contact police as investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

Information about crime can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

More Stories

Show More
charges court crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundaberg’s rainfall for the month has doubled

        premium_icon Bundaberg’s rainfall for the month has doubled

        News THE meteorologist described the storm as “a short intense burst of rainfall” which has given a needed boost to the total.

        'I'm going to kill you': Woman tries to hit ex with car

        premium_icon 'I'm going to kill you': Woman tries to hit ex with car

        Crime A WOMAN who tried to hit the father of her children with her car, said she had “a...

        Gidarjil secures 20 year lease extension at Port

        premium_icon Gidarjil secures 20 year lease extension at Port

        News GIDARJIL Development Corporation has secured an extension of the lease at the...

        Bluey reflects on retirement after 40 years at Ergon’s Bundy depot

        premium_icon Bluey reflects on retirement after 40 years at Ergon’s Bundy...

        News A BUNDABERG retiree reflects on the tumultuous political time that happened when he...