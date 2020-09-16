Man, 57, told to grow up after ‘disgraceful’ words to his ex

ACT YOUR AGE: A Bundaberg Magistrate has told a 57-year-old man to act his age, after making “disgraceful” comments and accusations about his ex.

ACT YOUR AGE: A Bundaberg Magistrate has told a 57-year-old man to act his age, after making “disgraceful” comments and accusations about his ex.

DISGRACEFUL is the word a Bundaberg Magistrate has used to describe the behaviour of a man after he repeatedly called his ex a "sl-t" and accused her of stealing his smokes and sleeping with other men.

The 57-year-old male defendant from Agnes Water, pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order on multiple occasions.

Made in November last year, the protection order was issued for matters involving his "on-again-off-again" relationship of about three years.

The court heard the defendant disobeyed the protection order between November and February, when he called the aggrieved a "sl-t" and made many accusations including that she stole his cigarettes and was sleeping with six other people, including their then next door neighbour.

The defendant was mostly always under the influence of alcohol during these arguments, so the couple attempted to go to counselling together and the defendant was referred to another service for further treatment.

After a long history of accusations and suspicions that his then partner was having an affair, the pair ended their relationship and the aggrieved move into the neighbour's house next door.

While the defendant said their relationship was "toxic" and he was happy to move on, he repeatedly yelled over the fence at the aggrieved following their separation.

Bundaberg Magistrate Andrew Moloney said the defendant made a series of disgraceful comments over the fence over a period of four months, but his guilty plea and decision to move in with his sister was a sign of compliance.

"I genuinely hope you're ashamed of your disgraceful conduct," Mr Moloney said.

"You're 57-years-old sir and goodness me, you're carrying on like a teenager."

Charged with one count of contravening a domestic violence order, the defendant was fined $500 and no conviction was recorded.