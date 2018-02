A 57-YEAR-OLD Moorland man has been rushed to Bundaberg Hospital after cutting his arm while using an electric saw.

A QAS spokesman said paramedics arrived at the Moorlands Rd home about 10.45am and found the man with a deep wound to his arm.

"It took quite a bit of work to stop the haemorrhaging,” the spokesman said.

The man was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery.