Man, 57, injured after hit and run in Bundy

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus seeks help after hit and run. Paul Donaldson BUN281016ACC1

POLICE are calling for help after a man was injured in a hit and run in Bundaberg.

The 57-year-old Bundaberg Central man said he was walking along Park St heading toward Walla St about 2am on Saturday when he was struck from behind.

"The man was subsequently knocked to the ground and recalls seeing a vehicle with a possible tray back," Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said.

The man suffered grazing to his arms, legs and stomach from the knock.

Anyone with information which may assist the investigators, can phone PoliceLink, 131 444, and quote reference QP1800500743 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.