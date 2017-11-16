Man, 57, falls off horse, taken to Bundaberg Hospital

RESCUE: A man, 57, airlfifted from west of Bundaberg.Photo RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

A MAN mustering cattle near Bundaberg has fallen from his horse suffering head and neck injuries.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a 57-year-old man after he was involved in a farming accident, at a cattle station, west of Bundaberg this afternoon.

It's believed the man was mustering cattle when he fell from his horse; sustaining head and neck injuries.

The man was treated at the scene by paramedics.

The man was then flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.