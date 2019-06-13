Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO: A 57-year-old Buderim man has been charged with one count of murder after a 61-year-old man was killed in an alleged stabbing overnight.
FILE PHOTO: A 57-year-old Buderim man has been charged with one count of murder after a 61-year-old man was killed in an alleged stabbing overnight. dimid_86
Crime

Man, 57, charged with murder after brutal alleged stabbing

13th Jun 2019 6:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SUNSHINE Coast man has been charged with murder after a 61-year-old man was allegedly stabbed overnight.

Police were called to a residence on Hamilton St, Buderim at 9.50pm following reports there was a disturbance at the address.

On arrival, the 61-year-old man was found with apparent stab wounds to his torso.

The man was rushed to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition but was pronounced dead earlier this morning.

Detectives took a man into custody at the scene without further incident.

A 57-year-old Buderim man has been charged with one count of murder and is due to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning.

More Stories

Show More
buderim maroochydore magistrates court murder murder charge queensland police sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Mayor's plan to secure more flood mitigation for Bundaberg

    premium_icon Mayor's plan to secure more flood mitigation for Bundaberg

    Politics BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey expects to lobby for more flood mitigation projects when council staff meets with a Director-General today.

    Colds and flus on the rise in Bundaberg

    premium_icon Colds and flus on the rise in Bundaberg

    Health Take simple and effective precautions to decrease spread of virus

    Get most out of your grocery shop with new Bundy tour

    premium_icon Get most out of your grocery shop with new Bundy tour

    News New tour to help with confusing food labels.