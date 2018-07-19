Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating an alleged assault of a young girl in Margate.
Police are investigating an alleged assault of a young girl in Margate.
News

Man, 41, dies after being found near motorcycle

19th Jul 2018 5:13 AM

A 41-YEAR-OLD man is dead after he was found unconscious near a motorbike by an off duty police officer.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the fatal single vehicle traffic crash at Derragun in Townsville overnight.

Police and emergency services were called to the Bruce Highway at 10.40pm.

The off duty officer commenced CPR but the 41-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

The death is one of at least four overnight on Australian roads.

Three people died after a head-on collision near Canberra overnight.

Related Items

editors picks fatal crash
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Welfare card defended after damning audit

    premium_icon Welfare card defended after damning audit

    Politics AUSTRALIA’S $18 million cashless welfare card trial is under fire after an audit brought its benefits into question.

    9-storey no-go zone: Planners share bombshell recommendation

    premium_icon 9-storey no-go zone: Planners share bombshell recommendation

    Council News The revelation came toward the end of today's briefing meeting

    Heartbreaking search for beloved pet pooch

    Heartbreaking search for beloved pet pooch

    Community Have you seen Diesel?

    'MUFFLED VOICES': Council can't listen to people's fears

    premium_icon 'MUFFLED VOICES': Council can't listen to people's fears

    Council News 'Council cannot lawfully consider the letters received'

    Local Partners