A motorcyclist is in a critical condition after an accident on Brisbane's southside.

A MAN in his 40s suffered a leg injury in a single-vehicle truck crash this morning.

Paramedics treated the patient at the scene of the crash along the Bruce Highway at Miriam Vale about 3.57am.

The man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Updates to follow.