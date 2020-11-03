Menu
Bundaberg Hospital.
News

Man, 28, remains in intensive care after traffic crash

Crystal Jones
3rd Nov 2020 10:30 AM
A BUNDABERG man remains in intensive care at Bundaberg Hospital following a horror crash yesterday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman told the NewsMail yesterday that the crash between a motorcycle and a car on Goodwood Rd at Alloway was called in just after 11am yesterday.

The motorcycle rider was taken to Bundaberg Hospital hospital in the company of critical care paramedics.

Bundaberg Hospital today confirmed a 28-year-old man was in intensive care suffering from a number of injuries to the entire left side of his body.

