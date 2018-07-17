Man, 28, dies after being restrained

Police are investigating the death of a man at Crestmead.

A MAN has died in suspicious circumstances in Logan overnight.

Police say the man attended a residence at Huon St, Crestmead about 9.10pm last night when an altercation occurred.

The man - who was known to the residents - was restrained on the ground.

When police arrived they observed the man was not breathing, they commenced CPR but the 28-year-old Slacks Creek man died at the scene.

No one is in custody, and no charges have been made.

Police are speaking with the residents following their investigation.

Police are trying to figure out how a 28-year-old man died at a home in Logan, south of Brisbane. It is believed he got into a fight before his death. #9News pic.twitter.com/UKH4cMAMlD — Nine News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) July 16, 2018

