Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The crash at Long Flat, which killed Gympie woman Karen Zahner and severely injured her husband Bill.
The crash at Long Flat, which killed Gympie woman Karen Zahner and severely injured her husband Bill. Jacob Carson
Crime

Man, 27, on multiple charges following horror Valley fatal

scott kovacevic
by
3rd Apr 2018 12:08 PM

A GYMPIE man has been charged with multiple drug and dangerous driving offences over a fatal crash at Long Flat which killed a 59-year-old Gympie woman and severely injured her husband.

Joshua James Langley has been charged with multiple offences including one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensil, unlawful possession of a weapon and driving under the influence of a drug.

Gympie cafe manager Karen Zahner was killed when her Hyundai collided with Mr Langley's Ford sedan near the intersection of the Mary Valley Highway and Birt Rd at about 3.50pm on Tuesday, January 23.

 

William and Karen Zahner.
William and Karen Zahner. Contributed

Mrs Zahner was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED

* Police investigate but no charges laid yet from Gympie fatal

* Details released on Long Flat fatality

* Beautiful couple: friends mourn Gympie crash victim

Karen's husband Bill was a passenger in the car and taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital where he underwent surgery for reported internal injuries.

The crash occurred in the southbound lane.

 

Emergency services at the scene of the crash on the Mary Valley Highway.
Emergency services at the scene of the crash on the Mary Valley Highway. Jacob Carson

Mrs Zahner's death shook the Gympie community, with one colleague describing her and Mr Zahner as "the most beautiful couple you'd ever meet".

Mr Langley is due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court on April 30.

 

The Lifeflight helicopter at the scene of the crash.
The Lifeflight helicopter at the scene of the crash. Contributed
charged fatal crash gympie court gympie crash police
Gympie Times
Right royal weather in store for prince's visit

Right royal weather in store for prince's visit

Weather BUNDABERG weather should be fit for a prince on Friday, with forecasters predicting Cyclone Iris will "be well off the coast” by then.

Commonwealth Games: How to get your piece of history

Commonwealth Games: How to get your piece of history

Commonwealth Games Collect the five-part Borobi pin collection with your paper each day

8yo girl swept out in rip rescued by lifeguards at Agnes

8yo girl swept out in rip rescued by lifeguards at Agnes

Breaking Lifeguards rescue girl on boogie board.

Prison prescribed for medical centre fraudster

Prison prescribed for medical centre fraudster

News Couple fleeced in devious scheme

Local Partners