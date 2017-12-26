Menu
Man, 26, charged after Childers pub fight

A man has been charged following a violent late-night pub fight, which saw another man knocked to the ground and his teeth smashed.
A man has been charged following a violent late-night pub fight, which saw another man knocked to the ground and his teeth smashed.

A MAN has been charged following a violent late-night pub fight, which saw another man knocked to the ground and his teeth smashed.

A 26-year-old Murrumba Downs man has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm for the alleged assault at the Federal Hotel at Childers.

The Murrumba Downs man was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with a 31-year-old man from Apple Tree Creek.

Police say the Apple Tree Creek man was punched in the face and knocked to the ground about midnight on Friday, December 22.

He sustained several broken teeth, cuts and other facial injuries as well as a concussion and was taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

