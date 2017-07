A man has been rushed to Bundaberg Hospital after suffering burns to his face and neck.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the 23-year-old man suffered 10% partial thickness burns while he was lighting a bonfire in a backyard.

Paramedics arrived at the Branyan home and treated the man before taking him to hospital.

The man's condition is unknown.

The incident happened about 4pm.