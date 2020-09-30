Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Laptop
Laptop
News

Man, 20, with seven alleged underage victims of sex crimes

Kerri-Anne Mesner
30th Sep 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A YOUNG Rockhampton man is facing serious charges in relation to alleged sexual activities and internet use to procure underage victims.

The 20-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons at this stage, was granted bail last week after 15 more charges were laid following six original charges in relation to alleged sexual activities and online procuring of underage victims.

The charges include rape, indecent treatment of children (expose and photograph), carnal knowledge, using the internet to procure children under 16 and using the internet to procure children and intentionally meeting them.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said there were seven alleged victims all under the age of 16.

Police prosecutor Jess King said the new charges arose from complaints and mobile examination.

The man's matters were adjourned until November 18.

More Stories

alleged rape indecent treatment of a child under 16 rockhampton magistrates court unlawful carnal knowledge
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man paroled after breaching DVO just days after jail release

        Premium Content Man paroled after breaching DVO just days after jail release

        News The court heard the man had been in and out of custody for most of his life.

        Why Bundy has been added as a stop on new caravanning route

        Premium Content Why Bundy has been added as a stop on new caravanning route

        News The Sloways initiative was launched just in time for the school holidays.

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Police investigate Bundy Central bike theft

        Premium Content Police investigate Bundy Central bike theft

        News Can you assist police with this stolen item?