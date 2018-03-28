Menu
Crime

Man, 19, takes law into his own hands and punches hoon

Annie Perets
by
28th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

A YOUNG man sick to death of hoons speeding in front of his house decided to take the law into his own hands.

The act of vigilantism landed Joshua Steven Evans in court.

The 19-year-old tyre fitter pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday to assault occasioning bodily harm and driving unlicensed.

The court heard Evans lives in front of a 40kmh zone, but his lawyer Natasha Schumacher said Evans had observed drivers speeding past and occasionally doing burnouts.

Evans lives with a number of younger siblings and felt they were being endangered.

Despite having never held a driver's licence, Evans jumped into a car on December 3 last year and drove to the house of one of the drivers who caused him concern.

At the victim's house, Evans punched him in the face.

Magistrate John Parker told Evans he handled the problem the wrong way.

"I can understand why you're angry, but you can't take the law in your hands, and go and dish out on these people," Mr Parker said.

Evans was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for three months.
 

