Man, 18, says mum bought bongs for him

TOBIAS Stevenson told a Bundaberg court bongs police found him with had been bought by his mum.

Stevenson, 18, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and possession of drug utensils on May 31.

"My mum bought them for me,” Stevenson said.

"I just had them to show.”

Police said a search was done while Stevenson was home with two friends.

A small amount of green leafy material, two electric grinders and 30 marijuana seeds were found in a glass.

Stevenson agreed to do drug diversion.

His sentencing was adjourned.