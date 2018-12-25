Teen fights for life after boat crash

Three people were hurt in an incident on Lake Julius, near Mount Isa.

An 20-year-old man has been left with critical head injuries, and two other people have been injured, after a boat crash in the state's northwest.

QFES was alerted to a distress beacon and reports of a boat accident on Lake Julius, 70km northeast of Mount Isa, about 4.30pm.

Three people were later found with significant injuries, including an 20-year-old man with critical head injuries.

A 40-year-old man was also in a serious condition with unknown injuries, while a 20-year-old woman suffered abdomen injuries.

Her injuries were initially considered minor but the patient's condition deteriorated en route to Cloncurry Hospital, requiring a diversion to Mt Isa Base Hospital.

Helicopters from the local community were used to fly the injured to nearby hospitals.

The helicopter transporting the teen broke down, so the patient was taken by road until a helicopter could arrive from Cairns.

He was then taken to Mount Isa Base Hospital and has since been transferred to Townsville due to the severity of his injuries.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the remoteness of the rescue complicated efforts, and thanked the local community for mobilising the helicopters to assist with their transport.