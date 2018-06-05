Menu
GIN GIN: The man was arrested and charged with seven offences including burglary, receiving tainted property and possession of drugs and utensils.
Crime

Man, 18, charged after string of burglaries

Ashley Clark
by
5th Jun 2018 8:02 AM
AN 18-YEAR-old man has been charged with seven different offences following a string of burglaries, including one to a volunteer rural fire station.

Officer in Charge of Gin Gin Police Sergeant Sharon Morgan said police executed a search warrant on Saturday at a local address to find multiple stolen items.

"We found stolen property from the Tirroan Rural Fire Brigade break in from last week” she said.

"We also located some stolen property pertaining to a Wallaville Hotel break and also items stolen from a house property in Gin Gin.”

Sgt Morgan said the man was arrested and charged with seven offences including burglary, receiving tainted property and possession of drugs and utensils.

He will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on June 22.

