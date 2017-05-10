Mamma Mia! ABBA tribute to perform

IF YOU love belting it out to the tune of Money, Money, Money or kicking up your heels to Dancing Queen, you are going to love this tribute event coming to the Club Hotel.

One of the greatest pop groups of all time is returning to the stage with Australia's leading ABBA production, ABBALIVE.

Now in its 12th year, the cast have plenty of experience entertaining the masses nationally and abroad.

Lynelle Leighton proudly presents the hauntingly memorable vocals of Agnetha Falkstog, and is the creator of ABBALIVE.

John Mitchell, who plays Bjorn, was brought up listening to the classic pop and disco sounds of the '70s and still cherishes this era of music as his favourite.

While his other childhood friends were singing lullabies and nursery rhymes, he was humming tunes by acts such as Gloria Gaynor, Village People, Boney M, Earth Wind and Fire, and of course ABBA.

Dane Leeson started his musical studies when he was just four years of age, developing outstanding skills through the Kodaly method and going on to begin piano lessons at the age of six. Leeson plays the role of Benny Andersson in ABBALIVE.

Michelle Smith has fond memories of listening to the music of ABBA during her childhood, and now plays the role of Annifrid Lyngstad.

With more than 18 years' experience of live performance, Smith has a natural poise and professionalism on stage that brings the true character of Frida to life.

Don't miss ABBALIVE at The Club Hotel on Saturday, May 27.

The show kicks off from 6pm until 10pm.

Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at http://bit.ly/2ptgIZe.