Kalyn Ponga has been picked for the World Cup Nines. Picture: Joel Carrett
Rugby League

Mal‘s electric side to contest World Cup Nines

7th Oct 2019 2:47 PM

Kalyn Ponga headlines a classy 16-man Australian squad named to contest the rugby league World Cup Nines in Sydney.

Coach Mal Meninga will also have the likes of Clint Gutherson, Mitchell Moses, David Fifta, Ryan Papenhuyzen and Josh Addo-Carr at his disposal for the tournament at Bankwest Stadium from October 18-19.

 

No players from Sunday's NRL grand final were included in the squad although seven made the Kangaroos Test squad.

"This is an exciting squad of players and I can't wait to see what they can do in this format," Meninga said.

"Nines is a fantastic innovation and this group of players have been picked with this form of the game in mind - but also with a view to seeing what a number of them can do in an Australian jumper."

Australian Nines squad: Josh Addo-Carr, Jai Arrow, AJ Brimson, Nathan Brown, Kyle Feldt, David Fifita, Tyson Frizell, Reuben Garrick, Wade Graham, Clint Gutherton, Ben Hunt, Mitchell Moses, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Kalyn Ponga, Curtis Scott, Cody Walker.

