Teacher caught having sex with student

Male teacher banned from teaching after having sex with female student in Queensland

A QUEENSLAND teacher has been banned from applying for registration after being caught having sex with a student.

In a case which Dr Wendy Grigg of the Queensland Civil And Administrative Tribunal said was "very disturbing on a number of levels" the man abused the position of trust he had as a teacher and engaged in conduct designed to "groom" the student for the purposes of his own sexual gratification.

The high school teacher started by exchanging mobile phone numbers with the 17-year-old girl and then began text messaging with her.

In one month they made more than 60 phone calls to each other.

During their relationship he drove her to a party, tutored her at his home while no other person was present, and finally had sexual intercourse with her, the tribunal found.

The sexual relationship lasted about six months, according to a statement of facts given to the tribunal.

He also used Facebook Messenger, KIK and Snapchat to communicate in what was called an "inappropriate and or sexual" manner.

The teacher later used a false alias on KIK and Snapchat to communicate with her in an attempt to conceal his relationship.

Dr Grigg found it could be inferred from records of messages, although disputed by the teacher, that "$250 cash was given" to the student "as a reward for providing a version of events" surrounding their contact that the teacher believed would protect him.

The teacher also sent "inappropriate" messages to another student after she reported he had "rubbed her back" during an excursion.

The second student claimed the teacher said "lick me, I'm salty" and made a gesture towards her of licking his finger.

Dr Grigg found the teacher not only refused to accept responsibility for his actions, but actively encouraged the first student to lie to protect him and rewarded her when she did.

The student was allegedly the subject of gossip and bullying by other students because of their relationship.

The teacher was prohibited from applying for registration or permission to teach for four years by the tribunal.

If he wishes to teach again he must submit a range of materials including evidence of ethics courses and an assessment from a psychologist.