Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency Services are at a property in Bushland Beach. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Emergency Services are at a property in Bushland Beach. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Crime

Male in custody after armed police siege

by SAM FLANAGAN
25th Jul 2020 12:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: This morning's siege at Bushland Beach is over after the police successfully negotiated with the man inside the property on Coutts Dr.

The man was taken into custody just before 12pm without incident after negotiations were completed.

The male has been transported to Townsville University Hospital for assessment.

 

EARLIER: Police are currently on scene at a siege in Bushland Beach, with a male in the residence believed to be armed with multiple weapons.

A number of police units are currently surrounding the residence at Coutts Dr, with negotiators currently speaking with the male inside.

Community Newsletter SignUp

It's believed the male is armed with multiple knives and possibly other weapons and has threatened self harm.

It's not known if other people are in the home at this stage.

MORE TO COME

Originally published as Male in custody after police siege

More Stories

armed crime guns queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Avoid angering these protective Aussie parents

        premium_icon Avoid angering these protective Aussie parents

        News TOP TIPS: Maggies have reportedly started swooping early this season, here’s how to try to prevent being targeted

        “Young and inexperienced” learner cops $2000 fine

        premium_icon “Young and inexperienced” learner cops $2000 fine

        News The car was seen driving up and down the street before it crashed.

        An Aussie tradition back in Bundy this weekend

        premium_icon An Aussie tradition back in Bundy this weekend

        News As life continues to return to normal after COVID-19, a classic Aussie pastime will...

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites