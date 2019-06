ROLLOVER: A male patient was transported to Gayndah Hospital yesterday as a precaution after a car rollover at Ban Ban.

A MALE patient was transported to Gayndah Hospital yesterday after a single-vehicle car rollover on the Burnett Highway at Ban Ban.

The incident was reported at 3.27pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the patient appeared uninjured but was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

The patient's age was not recorded.

Gayndah Fire Station Captain Ron Mitchell said one lane of the highway was closed for a short period of time.