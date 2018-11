A male is in a critical condition following a fall at Indooroopilly Shopping Centre.

A MAN is in a critical condition following a fall at a major Brisbane shopping centre this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to Moggill Rd at about 5pm following reports a person had fallen from a height.

The patient - whose age is unknown at this time - has suffered a significant head injury and is being treated by the high acuity response unit.

A QAS spokesman said the patient had suffered a medical episode prior to the fall.