A MALE Patient was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital last night in a critical condition with head and facial injuries after a go-karting incident at Yandaran.

Paramedics responded to Bryce St, Yandaran, just before 6pm for reports of a go-kart crash.

"One male patient was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital in a critical condition with head and facial injuries," a Queensland Ambulance Service statement read.

More to come