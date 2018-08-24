How Turnbull spent his last night as PM

Malcolm Turnbull spent final night as PM drinking red wine and champagne with Craig Laundy, it has emerged. Picture: Jack Tran

YOU can hardly blame him for hitting the bottle after the week he's had.

It has emerged that Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull spent his final night in power drinking away his sorrows with a loyal supporter.

In an interview on KISS FM this morning, Liberal MP Craig Laundy revealed he spent the evening consoling a "shattered" Mr Turnbull in the nation's capital.

A week of chaos looks set to come to an end today when a party room vote between Peter Dutton, Scott Morrison and Julie Bishop will decide the next Liberal leader.

"I was with him last night," Ms Laundy told the Kyle and Jackie O show.

"We were having some glasses of red wine and champagne. He's shattered basically, I would say."

Or as shock jock Kyle Sandilands put it, he was "on the p*** with the PM" and "going out on a blinder".

Mr Turnbull withstood days of uncertainty surrounding his position before announcing yesterday that if a party room meeting was demanded, he would not contest the leadership.

And he would then resign from parliament, he said.

Mr Laundy said voters were right to be furious about the events of this week.

"The Australian public should be cranky with us. While we're fighting among ourselves, we're not thinking about them."

Peter Dutton and Mathias Cormann having dinner at Portia’s Place restaurant in Kingston. Picture: Jonathan Ng

The outgoing PM wasn't the only one knocking back a few drinks after an eventful day, with the man angling to take his job also out on the town.

Mr Dutton was photographed at dinner with Senator Mathias Cormann, a former loyalist to Mr Turnbull before withdrawing his support yesterday.

Polling shows the public isn't sold on Mr Dutton or Mr Morrison, but the third horse in the race - Ms Bishop - was rocketing up the outside this morning.

"That's a chance, I agree - she's electorally the most popular," Mr Laundy said.

"I reckon … she's definitely the most popular and the most well-known. Funnier things have happened inside party rooms.

"Malcolm is a strong supporter of Julie."