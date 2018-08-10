Roberts-Smith denies ‘abuse of any woman’

AUSTRALIA'S most decorated soldier Ben Roberts-Smith, VC, has responded to allegations referred to police involving domestic violence, saying they are "a catalogue of lies".

The Australian reports Mr Roberts-Smith has also described the story as "fabrications and misrepresentations''.

"It is the culmination of many months of malicious and highly damaging allegations, all of which will be vigorously defended,'' Mr Roberts Smith said.

"I do want to say today that I unequivocally deny any physical abuse of any woman at any time ever, and that I have not at any stage been interviewed by Police about any purported complaint by any woman.''

His denial comes after Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said that the allegations about him will be dealt with appropriately.

Mr Roberts-Smith is under investigation over incidents in Canberra and also with the special forces in Afghanistan, according to Fairfax Media reports.

One of the incidents was an alleged act of domestic violence and intimidation against a woman that Mr Roberts-Smith was reportedly conducting an affair with while they were in Canberra in 2016.

The woman reportedly took the allegations to the police.

"I am aware of the allegations," the prime minister told reporters in Perth today.

PM Malcolm Turnbull and Lucy with Ben Roberts-Smith VC MG, Chairman of National Australia Day Council at the Lodge in Canberra. Picture Kym Smith

"Complaints have been made to police and they will be dealt with appropriately," he said.

"I can't make any comment on the specific matters because they are being dealt with by the police.

"But I just want to say that we have zero tolerance for violence against women and children." Mr Turnbull said Defence Minister Marise Payne was updating him on the investigation into alleged misconduct in the special forces.

Mr Roberts-Smith was thrust into the national spotlight in 2011 when he was awarded the Victoria Cross - Australia's highest military honour - for bravery under fire in Afghanistan.

In 2013 he was named Australian Father of the Year, and in 2015 he was appointed chair of the Australia Day council.

In 2016, he was appointed general manager of the Seven Network in Queensland.

Mr Roberts-Smith, who is Australia's most highly decorated soldier as a recipient of the Victoria Cross and a Medal of Gallantry, served in Afghanistan on six deployments between 2006 and 2012.

His service in the Middle Eastern country first came under scrutiny last year after journalist Chris Masters' book No Front Lines raised questions about an incident he and another soldier were involved in in 2006, which involved the death of a Taliban "spotter".