Malcolm Turnbull was ousted by his colleagues last Friday. After a party room vote, he was replaced by Scott Morrison.
Turnbull heads to New York to ‘escape political heat’

by Sharri Markson
30th Aug 2018 4:37 AM
MALCOLM Turnbull will not help the Liberals campaign in his seat of Wentworth, because he is heading overseas for six weeks this weekend.

After the shock of being dumped as prime minister by his colleagues, Mr Turnbull and his wife, Lucy, are heading to New York on Sunday to escape the heat of the current political environment.

The Turnbulls own a two-bedroom apartment in an 1930s art-deco building in New York's Upper West Side, overlooking Central Park.

Malcolm and Lucy Turnbull will head to New York for six weeks this weekend. Picture: Sean Davey

Senior Liberals are frustrated Mr Turnbull, who will formally resign tomorrow, is not sticking around to help his successor in the campaign for the eastern suburbs seat.

The former PM yesterday met with one of the leading Liberal candidates who hopes to win preselection for Wentworth, Australia's former Ambassador to Israel, Dave Sharma, who lives 24km away on the upper North Shore.

Mr Turnbull has also spoken to Mr Sharma's rival, former acting Liberal federal director and marriage equality campaigner, Andrew Bragg who does live in the electorate.

There is expected to be a voter backlash in the seat given Mr Turnbull's treatment at the hands of his colleagues.

