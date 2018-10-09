Meninga shakes it up for Kiwi Test
AUSTRALIAN coach Mal Meninga has thrown a few selection shocks in handing four Test debuts for Kangaroos clash against New Zealand.
Meninga has named Tom Trbojevic to partner Latrell Mitchell in the centres while Dane Gagai - who plays at centre for South Sydney - has been named on the wing.
Mitchell's Sydney Roosters premiership winning teammates James Tedesco and Luke Keary will make their debut as will South Sydney's Damien Cook.
Boyd Cordner will captain the side.
Tyrone Peachey and Reagan Campbell-Gillard will miss the match from the 19-man squad.
KANGAROOS SQUAD
1 James Tedesco
2 Dane Gagai
3 Latrell Mitchell
4 Tom Trbojevic
5 Val Holmes
6 Luke Keary
7 Daly Cherry-Evans
8 David Klemmer
9 Damien Cook
10 Jordan McLean
11 Boyd Cordner (c)
12 Felise Kaufusi
13 Josh Maguire
14 Ben Hunt
15 Jake Trbojevic
16 Tyson Frizell
17 Aaron Woods
18 Tyrone Peachey
19 Reagan Campbell-Gillard