Gun recruit confident Bullets will fire

Adelaide’s Majok Deng, Melbourne United’s Mitch McCarron, Perth Wildcats Angus Brandt, Sydney’s Andrew Bogut, Cairns Tiapans Lucas Walker and Brisbane Bullets Makoto Hiejima at the 2018/19 NBL season launch at Luna Park in Sydney. Picture: Matt King/Getty

JAPANESE sharpshooter Makoto Hiejima has urged Bullets fans to keep the faith in him and Brisbane in the NBL season starting this week.

Hiejima joined the Bullets in the off-season as the reigning MVP of the Japanese league and the money man for the national side that upset the Boomers in a July FIBA World Cup qualifier.

But in a handful of pre-season games with Brisbane, the shooting guard is yet to reproduce the instant offence that made him a star in his homeland.

Hiejima does not speak English and has two translators who rotate through training sessions to pass on instructions from the coaching staff of Brisbane.

Illness and energy-sapping trips back home for World Cup qualifiers have also robbed him of some spark.

If he can capture the confidence, aggression and accuracy he shows in a Japanese team singlet, he could become a cult hero for the Brisbane faithful.

The 28-year-old said that - just like the Bullets as a whole - the longer the season goes, the better he will go.

"There are a lot of new players at the Bullets this year and we have not spent that much time together so our performances will improve as the season continues,'' he said through a translator.

"I want to show the Bullets fans what I can do.

"The NBL is a very physical league.

''It's very tough compared to the professional league in Japan so every day I learn something new.

"I was struggling at the start but I feel like I'm starting to see some progress which is exciting.

"I knew when I came to Australia I would have to start from scratch but I want to prove to the team that I can contribute and make it successful.''

The Bullets will take on the New Zealand Breakers in Auckland on Thursday night to open their season after an injury-riddled winter when imports Stephen Holt and Alonzo Gee were the only members of the 11-strong squad not to suffer an injury or be on the comeback from a serious injury.

Hiejima represented Brisbane at Monday's NBL season launch at Sydney's Luna Park, where Kings superstar Andrew Bogut again dismissed hype that his side is the greatest team assembled in NBL history.

He said it was disrespectful to the rest of the league to talk up the Kings before a ball is shot in anger.

Bogut will play his first game for Sydney on Saturday when the Kings host Adelaide.

