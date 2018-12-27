MAKING WAVES: Team secures back-to-back Cups

WINNERS AGAIN: The Waves won the NewsMail Cup. Team: Back row - David Mulhall, Michael Loader, Matt Fulton, Ryan Norton, Chris Duff, Mitchell Waters, Sean Stuchbery. Front row - Brendon Schultz, Cam Henry, Luke Owen, Jayden Larsen and Brendan Grills

WINNERS AGAIN: The Waves won the NewsMail Cup. Team: Back row - David Mulhall, Michael Loader, Matt Fulton, Ryan Norton, Chris Duff, Mitchell Waters, Sean Stuchbery. Front row - Brendon Schultz, Cam Henry, Luke Owen, Jayden Larsen and Brendan Grills Bundaberg Cricket Association

CRICKET: The Waves hope this year's NewsMail Cup success can lead to a trifecta of titles for its division 1 cricket side.

The side claimed back-to-back titles on Saturday in the Bundaberg Cricket Association, beating Brothers in the Cup final at Salter Oval.

The Waves, batting first, made 8/241 before restricting Brothers in the run chase to a total just over 200.

"It's really nice to get it under our belt,” The Waves captain Luke Owen said.

"It was a fantastic effort not only to bat but bowl in the heat.”

But The Waves didn't look good early on, struggling to 3/38 as the top order struggled on a wicket that was lively.

Middle order batsmen Ryan Norton, Brendan Schultz and Matt Fulton then led the recovery.

Norton's knock of 80 earned him the 'man of the match' award and the side a total that proved enough to win.

"It was well deserved, he batted well,” Owen said.

"There was also good contributions from young players Brendan Grills and Jayden Larsen.”

Brothers in reply also lost their top order cheaply, falling to 4/48 before they recovered to mount a respectable run chase.

But despite a half century from Mitch Parsons the total was too much for the Brethren.

The three-year division 1 drought remains.

"We put pressure on them by taking early wickets,” Owen said.

"We had lots of half-chances but we did enough to restrict them.”

Owen said Cam Henry was the best of the bowlers and toiled in the heat well, bowling 10 straight overs early.

The side will now aim to complete the division 1 trifecta with the T20 premiership and the main premiership next year.

The Waves lost both titles to Norths but will face different opposition in one of the deciders next year with the team to face Brothers on January11 in the T20 final.

But Owen said while success meant a lot to the club, other areas were as important.

"We're definitely aiming to win every final. But it is more satisfying seeing our juniors perform and for the club to have success in that.

"Our success comes off the back of that.”

Owen pointed to Grills who is just 17 and a winner of two NewsMail Cups in the top division as one of them.

The NewsMail tried to contact Brothers after the win but were not available for comment.

The Bundaberg Cricket Association will now take a break and resume in the new year on January5.

There will be more on the division 2 and the division 3 winners on Wednesday with full scores from all matches in the paper as well.