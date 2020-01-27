Making room for solar at Shalom

CLASS is back in session tomorrow on the first day of school, but the summer holiday’s didn’t slow down Shalom College’s efforts to create a solar farm.

With the Shalom College Solar Project set for a site with 810 kW capacity, Bundaberg is living up to its reputation as a leading solar region.

According to the Clean Energy Council in 2018, Bundaberg had the highest number of households with solar power in the nation.

Bundy and Bargara Tree Service has been busy clearing the land to make room for the school’s soon to-be solar farm.

Taking to social media, the local business said they were clearing four acres of trees to build the solar farm.

Shalom solar project 810kW solar system.

While the project will see numerous trees removed, the school assures they will be replaced.

Shalom College principal Dan McMahon said this year, the students, while on Outdoor Ed Camp at their Chaverim Campsite on the Burnett River, would plant about 900 trees to replace those being removed from the solar site.

“Additionally, GEM Energy, which is supplying the solar system, has committed to planting about 3000 trees at sites in other parts of Australia,” he said.

“Work will be done in the coming week to prepare the ground for the framework for the panel ‘beds’.

“All going well, we hope the panels will be installed and working by mid April.”

Mr McMahon said work would also start soon on a building to house the Tesla batteries that accompany the panels.

“It is a very exciting project and one in which we hope our young people will take significant interest,” he said.