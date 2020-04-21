Menu
Burnett MP Stephen Bennett intends on being heard in the day of parliament this Wednesday.
Making one day of parliament count

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
21st Apr 2020 5:00 PM
BURNETT MP Stephen Bennett will be driving down to Brisbane to attend the one day of parliament held tomorrow.

The single non-mandatory day in a Queensland parliamentary week is unusual, and is the first time it has happened that Mr Bennett is aware of.

Although next week is listed as a parliamentary week, previously cancelled sessions due to the coronavirus pandemic potentially represented “a rare opportunity to hold the government to account”.

He wanted time in parliament to speak against lowering Paradise Dam, a State Government stimulus package, and domestic violence laws.

“The state government should not be allowed to use this pandemic to cover up other critical issues of the state, they must be held accountable for their failings,” Mr Bennett said.

