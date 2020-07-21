Making it out alive with lessons learned the hardest way

Bundaberg Patrol Group Inspector Anne Vogler outside what remains of the Federal Backpackers after last night's blaze. Photo: Mikayla Haupt.

THE devastating Childers Palace Backpackers Hostel fire shook the nation 20 years ago but the legislative changes the tragedy prompted likely saved lives as another hostel burned last night.

Fifteen young people died after Robert Long deliberately lit the fire in Childers in June 2000.

When the Federal Backpackers and Spotted Dog Tavern caught alight last night the outcome was very different.

This time everyone survived.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Wide Bay Burnett Superintendent Jeff Keating said the automatic alarm at the Federal Backpackers initially alerted crews to the blaze.

He said while crews attended the blaze building managers evacuated 62 occupants from the hostel.

"They did a fantastic job," he said.

"The alarm system which was installed in there was a follow on from the Childers circumstance, a change in legislation required a lot of these places have this type of alarm system."

Crews battle the fierce blaze at the Federal Backpackers.

Mr Keating said the fire spread from the Spotted Dog Tavern to the Federal and after several hours of effort, 40 firefighters from eight fire stations brought the blaze under control.

While fortunate to escape uninjured, Mr Keating said the backpackers had been left with just their pjs, losing their clothes, phones, wallets and passports in the fire.

He said the Bundaberg Regional Council opened up the Civic Centre as a place of refuge for them, but they have now been relocated to other backpacker accommodation in the region.

With the 20th anniversary of the tragic Childers Palace Backpackers Hostel held nearly a month ago, Mr Keating said subsequent changes to fire safety procedures and systems were potentially life-saving.

"This was a classic example of how well it can work," he said.

"It got those people out in no time at all with no injuries at all.

"Couldn't ask for a better outcome."

Bundaberg Patrol Group Inspector Anne Vogler said the immediate role of police was to ensure everyone's safety, something she praised all involved with.

Acknowledging the work of the Federal Backpackers staff, Insp Vogler said their efforts to get 62 backpackers out alive was amazing.

She said the quick response from staff helped save lives.

"I don't know what it was like in the building, I've watched the CCTV footage and the smoke came very quickly," she said.

"There was billowing smoke out of the tavern and all of a sudden the flames out of the hostel.

"It was a pretty amazing sight."

While there was no indication yet as to how the fire started, she said the footage gave the crews a place to start.

"We can only say that we were lucky that it didn't start in the hostel, or we may be talking about something different," Insp Vogler said.

In true Bundaberg fashion, Insp Vogler said the community has already rallied to support those who escaped the fire and have been left with just the clothes on their back, so far from home.

"We've already received items of clothing and support from the community which has been great," she said.

Insp Vogler said police would remain on scene until crews could enter the building to undertake further investigation.

HOW TO HELP

- Contact Bundaberg Regional Council on 1300 883 699. Council has a disaster recovery team coordinating assistance.

- The Globe Hotel is collecting clothing and other items from Midday today.

- Studio 202 hairdressers are collecting clothes and blankets should you wish to donate.