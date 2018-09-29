Making dreams a reality

ROWAN Crossley was among those attending the Australian Macadamia Society AMS New Grower Workshop in Bundaberg yesterday and today, having just started to crack into the macadamia nut industry.

"I'm currently involved in education, so this is my holidays at the moment and I'm here to do some research on growing macadamias,” he said.

"I've wanted to get back onto the land since I was a boy and the opportunity came up for me to purchase a small block on the Fraser Coast and I've been looking for a number of years at an industry to suit me working full time and starting out in an area.”

He said he's looking to plant 2500 trees.

Mr Crossley said he found the workshop interesting and was looking forward to seeing more operations throughout the workshop.