Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rowan Crossley at the workshop.
Rowan Crossley at the workshop. Mike Knott BUN280918MACA9
News

Making dreams a reality

Mikayla Haupt
by
29th Sep 2018 9:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROWAN Crossley was among those attending the Australian Macadamia Society AMS New Grower Workshop in Bundaberg yesterday and today, having just started to crack into the macadamia nut industry.

"I'm currently involved in education, so this is my holidays at the moment and I'm here to do some research on growing macadamias,” he said.

"I've wanted to get back onto the land since I was a boy and the opportunity came up for me to purchase a small block on the Fraser Coast and I've been looking for a number of years at an industry to suit me working full time and starting out in an area.”

He said he's looking to plant 2500 trees.

Mr Crossley said he found the workshop interesting and was looking forward to seeing more operations throughout the workshop.

bundaberg macadamia growers macadamias
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Jewel developer moves in: Final chapter in endgame nears

    premium_icon Jewel developer moves in: Final chapter in endgame nears

    Council News BARRING a last minute decision from Bundaberg Regional Council CEO Steve Johnston, the Bargara high-rise application is expected be deemed to be approved.

    Bundaberg weather forecast: Thunderstorms on horizon

    premium_icon Bundaberg weather forecast: Thunderstorms on horizon

    News THE Roosters aren't only ones who will be battling a storm tomorrow

    Police allege bikie went armed with machete

    premium_icon Police allege bikie went armed with machete

    News Accused extortionist to remain in custody over the long weekend

    Suburbs Bundaberg property buyers love to live in

    premium_icon Suburbs Bundaberg property buyers love to live in

    News Check out Bundaberg's most lived-in suburbs.

    Local Partners