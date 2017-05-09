Making communities more age-friendly

DO YOU have an idea on how to make Bundaberg an aged-friendly community?

Applications for the first round of the Advancing Queensland: an age-friendly grants program are now open.

The Queensland Government are looking for innovative local ideas to improve outdoor spaces and buildings, housing, or transport so people of all ages can actively participate in community life.

Community groups, local councils, non-government organisations, research institutions and universities

and for-profit organisations within the private sector are all eligible for the grant.

Applications close at 5pm on Friday, June 16 2017.

For more information on age-friendly communities and details on how to apply, visit http://bit.ly/2pl2bDk