MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Indiana Elyse Buckley Lambell.
Pets & Animals

Making a difference with slime

Rhylea Millar
10th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
A YOUNG girl has used her creative talent to help a special cause.

Indiana Elyse Buckley Lambell, 8, was so devastated by the bushfires in Victoria and NSW, that she decided to raise donations.

The Bundy used her own pocket money to purchase ingredients to make slime and sell it, with all profits being donated to Wildlife Rescue, South Coast.

“I decided to make the slime because I was feeling sad about all the fires, but seeing injured animals made me sad the most,” Miss Buckley Lambell said.

Pricing ranges from $3-$7 and can be purchased by sending a Facebook message to her Mum, Alisha Buckley, at https://bit.ly/2uzkVmJ.

