Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Community Lifestyle Support Makerspace team Makerspace Supervisor Emerson Ysayama, Print Shop Coordinator Bev Avis and Lee Perry Makerspace Supervisor.
Community Lifestyle Support Makerspace team Makerspace Supervisor Emerson Ysayama, Print Shop Coordinator Bev Avis and Lee Perry Makerspace Supervisor.
News

Makerspace helps create during crisis

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
13th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COMMUNITY Lifestyle Support’s Makerspace is helping ease the coronavirus crisis by making items for those working on the front line.

Ordinarily Makerspace comes up with creative ways to modify houses or items to help those with a disability, or hosts workshops where people with disabilities can upskill.

Makerspace supervisor Emerson Ysayama said the centre had all the equipment so started creating items to help those in the medical field.

“To assist the crisis I partnered with CQU and Jabiru (Aircraft) and now we are printing face shields for the allied health professionals,” Mr Ysayama said.

“They are 3D printed masks and then we finalise it with the chute itself.

“In our Hervey Bay makerspace we are also printing some face mask holders because we had complaints from allied professionals that they have to wear them all the time and it was hurting their ears.

“So we made a new kind of hook that you connect to the back of your head so it’s not over their ears.

“We also had a request to get a pattern cut out for scrubs as someone from CQU had volunteered to make scrubs but they needed a pattern printed.

“We are trying to print and assist as much as we can with our skills. We are enclosed into the makerspace and have just been having our creativity flowing.”

Mr Ysayama said the centre was also in contact with a Makerspace in Brisbane and was on standby for more creations.

He said he and the team were motivated to help in any way they could during the coronavirus crisis.

“We need to do it, it has to be done. We try to give back to the community. We are glad that we are in Bundaberg and there is such a strong community feeling,” he said.

“Having said that, everything we can do to make community a little brighter, beautiful, useful or capable we will do.”

bundaberg coronavirus bundaberg makerspace community lifestyle support coronavirus makerspace
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The North Burnett C.A.R.E.S. about you

        premium_icon The North Burnett C.A.R.E.S. about you

        Community New social media initiative connects community in time of social isolation.

        • 13th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
        One killed in horror head-on crash on Burnett Hwy

        premium_icon One killed in horror head-on crash on Burnett Hwy

        Breaking A person has died following a horror head-on collision.

        30 PHOTOS: How Bundy celebrated Easter

        premium_icon 30 PHOTOS: How Bundy celebrated Easter

        News Readers share amazingly cute photos

        Start of long weekend saw one new coronavirus case

        premium_icon Start of long weekend saw one new coronavirus case

        News The Wide Bay has not had any confirmed coronavirus cases in two days.