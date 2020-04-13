Makerspace helps create during crisis

COMMUNITY Lifestyle Support’s Makerspace is helping ease the coronavirus crisis by making items for those working on the front line.

Ordinarily Makerspace comes up with creative ways to modify houses or items to help those with a disability, or hosts workshops where people with disabilities can upskill.

Makerspace supervisor Emerson Ysayama said the centre had all the equipment so started creating items to help those in the medical field.

“To assist the crisis I partnered with CQU and Jabiru (Aircraft) and now we are printing face shields for the allied health professionals,” Mr Ysayama said.

“They are 3D printed masks and then we finalise it with the chute itself.

“In our Hervey Bay makerspace we are also printing some face mask holders because we had complaints from allied professionals that they have to wear them all the time and it was hurting their ears.

“So we made a new kind of hook that you connect to the back of your head so it’s not over their ears.

“We also had a request to get a pattern cut out for scrubs as someone from CQU had volunteered to make scrubs but they needed a pattern printed.

“We are trying to print and assist as much as we can with our skills. We are enclosed into the makerspace and have just been having our creativity flowing.”

Mr Ysayama said the centre was also in contact with a Makerspace in Brisbane and was on standby for more creations.

He said he and the team were motivated to help in any way they could during the coronavirus crisis.

“We need to do it, it has to be done. We try to give back to the community. We are glad that we are in Bundaberg and there is such a strong community feeling,” he said.

“Having said that, everything we can do to make community a little brighter, beautiful, useful or capable we will do.”