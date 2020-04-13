Makerspace expands with new print shop

Print shop co-ordinator Bev Avis working in the new space at Makerspace for the Print Shop.

LOCAL printing is now available at Community Lifestyle Support’s Makerspace offering anything from photocopying to T-shirt printing and car wraps.

After a month of setting up and working to fill the space with machines to expand their services the print shop is ready to take orders.

Having worked in the print industry for 40 years, print shop co-ordinator Bev Avis said she prided herself on customer service.

“The big thing for me is everyone says you can get it online but most people prefer someone to talk to, it is more about the customer service,” Ms Avis said.

“Customers can also see what things will look like beforehand and most people like a person to speak to.”

Ms Avis said the shop had a lot to offer and while they were still working to be able to provide some services there really was no limit.

“We have a lot of things to offer to support the community in a lot of different ways,” she said.

“It is about keeping it all local and producing it here, anything we put out will be done on these grounds.”

Makerspace supervisor Emerson Ysayma said he was glad to see the print shop filling some space at the Makerspace.

“We are proud we finally have the print shop on board,” Mr Ysayma said.

“We can do a lot of things and really the possibilities are endless.

“Everything we do at the Makerspace is under Community Lifestyle Support and we are all not for profit, we revert all profit back into the community.”